By Austin Carter
Austin Carter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — What would be a normally bustling afternoon along the beachfront in Fort Lauderdale was looking more like a ghost town Friday.

“The weather outside is frightful,” says Ivi Brenner, visiting from Virginia.

Brenner was trying to see the brighter side as the rain put somewhat of a damper on the day.

“This is our first time looking at that and it’s a bit daunting there are some cars that we’re stuck here, it’s crazy,” says Brenner.

Brenner couldn’t help but notice this flooding along A1A just south of Sunrise.

The vehicles driving through the flooding created. a gushing wave.

Some folks on foot took a chance walking through, meanwhile, others tried to find another way.

As for the beach – it was mostly empty as waves crashed against the shore.

“It kills the whole beach business very slow day for us it’s hard to get customers one or two comes out,” said one beachfront business owner.