By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are dead following a violent crash in southwest Miami-Dade.

It happened Thursday, around 5:40 p.m.

According to police, officers tried to stop the driver of a white Lexus in the area of US1 and SW 172nd Street. The driver sped north and crashed into a Chevrolet Trailblazer at 152nd Street.

The driver of the Trailblazer and a man in the Lexus were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center Jackson South where they died.

The three surviving passengers in the Lexus were detained for questioning.

“This was very unfortunate that in a crash like this, that you can see was very severe, the violent crash, it took the life of two people,” said Miami-Dade Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Police said the driver of the Trailblazer was a 43-year-old woman, she was the only person in the vehicle.

The name of the 23-year-old man that crashed into her has not been released.

