MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a soggy start to Friday with heavy rain and some gusty winds.
Portions of South Florida are under a Flood Advisory until 9 a.m. due to heavy rain and thunderstorms moving northeast from the Everglades into the metro areas of Broward and Northern Miami-Dade Counties.
Minor flooding is expected in the advisory area from the thunderstorms.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Deerfield Beach, Tamarac, Margate, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, Lauderhill, Weston, and North Miami.
Drivers who encounter flooded roads are urged to turn around and not attempt to drive through them.