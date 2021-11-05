FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Three Miramar teens accused of killing 18-year-old classmate Dwight Grant will be facing charges as adults.
A grand jury indicted 17-year-old Andre Clements, 17-year-old Christie Parisien, and 16-year old Jaslyn Smith on charges of first degree murder, criminal conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.READ MORE: Person Detained After Gun Found At Boyd Anderson High School
Due to the teens’ ages, the maximum possible punishment is life in state prison. If the case had been handled in the juvenile justice system, anyone found guilty would have to be released after a maximum of three years and could only be kept under supervision in the community until age 21.
Once they are arraigned, they will be moved from juvenile detention to the county jail.
READ MORE: Portions Of South Florida Under Flood Advisory Through 11AM
Grant’s body was discovered near his family’s apartment at the Lake Vista apartment complex at 2281 Sherman Circle North last Tuesday, two days after he went missing.
According to the arrest report for Clements, he was angry that Grant had been intimate with his ex-girlfriend, Parisien, and he said: “murder was coming soon.”
The arrest report says surveillance tape shows the attack and shows the suspects moving the body after Grant was stabbed in the neck with a knife and in the chest with a sword.MORE NEWS: Recount Underway In Democratic Primary Race For District 20 Seat
The report says one of the suspects was a lookout while Grant was attacked by two others.