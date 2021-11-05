MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A wet and messy start to the weekend with widespread rain soaking South Florida overnight and into the morning hours.

Flood advisories were issued for parts of South Florida due to heavy rain that has fallen leading to localized flooding. Two to three inches of rain has fallen in spots with isolated higher rainfall totals.

Do not drive through flooded roads where you are unable to detect the depth of water. Turn around, don’t drown.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were also issued earlier for parts of South Florida due to severe storms that produced wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, dangerous lightning, and torrential rain.

Throughout the day we will deal with waves of rain and the potential for more strong storms and gusty downpours. The reason for all the rain is plenty of moisture and instability ahead of our next cold front. Another round of storms will likely roll in late afternoon and evening.

The front is forecast to move in Friday night.

Saturday morning there could be some lingering showers. The breeze will build Saturday and highs will climb to around 80 degrees. Saturday night into Sunday morning lows fall to the low 60s.

It will be a cool, refreshing start on Sunday. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s. Even cooler by Monday morning with lows dipping down to the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will remain comfortable in the upper 70s.

The cool mornings continue early next week with lows in the low 60s. We will warm up slightly by Tuesday afternoon with highs near 80 degrees.

This weekend Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday morning and we “fall back.” Turn clocks back an hour on Saturday night.