FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A machine recount for the U.S. Congressional District 20 Special Primary Election has been completed. Now comes a manual count.

Going into the recount, a preliminary review by the Broward Canvassing Board found that just three votes separate Democrats Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (11,660 votes) and Dale Holness (11,657 votes).

The machine recount found Cherfilus-McCormick lost one vote in the race. The canvassing board will now manually recount 175 ballots.

The Florida Secretary of State ordered a manual recount of all the over and undervotes. Overvotes are when a voter votes for two candidates in a contest that permits only one vote, undervotes are when no vote is cast for a single-choice election.

The winner of the Democratic Primary will face Jason Mariner in the January General Election, he was the top vote-getter in the Republican contest.

District 20, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, is overwhelmingly Democratic and it is likely whoever wins the recount will win the seat.