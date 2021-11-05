TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida COVID-19 patients needing treatment in hospital intensive-care units has dropped to 400.
That's according to data posted online Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data also showed continued decreases in the overall number of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, a steady trend over the past two months.
The 400 patients reported Friday in intensive-care unit beds was down from 516 a week earlier and 1,425 on Oct. 1. Also, the report showed that Florida hospitals had 1,732 inpatients with COVID-19. That was down from 2,139 a week earlier and 5,414 on Oct. 1.
Cases and hospitalization surged in July and August because of the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. But the numbers improved through September, October and the first few days of November.
