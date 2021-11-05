Taste Of The Town: Authentic Greek Delights At Estiatorio Ornos At Aventura MallIt’s an escape to the Greek Islands at Estiatorio Ornos, located on the outer east side entrance of Aventura Mall.

Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival Returns For Its 36th YearYou could call this year’s 36th Annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival the United Nations of Film Festivals. It has a roster of approximately 200 films from 40 countries.

Josephine Baker To Be Celebrated November 28 For Her Work To Desegregate Miami ClubsShe helped desegregate clubs during the Jim Crow era.

Jon Bon Jovi Tested Positive For COVID-19, Canceled Miami Beach ConcertJon Bon Jovi canceled his Miami Beach concert after he tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform.

Taste Of The Town: Fusion Of Flavors At Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery & KitchenThere is a new restaurant in Miami blending eastern and western cultures and throwing in refreshing homemade craft beers. Welcome to Est. 33 Thai Craft Brewery and Kitchen located on the 4th floor of the Brickell City Center.

Art Basel Returns With 254 Galleries From All Over The World, Art Said To Be Worth Over $2 billionArt Basel, the show of shows for international art galleries, high roller collectors, artists, and those that just love seeing great art is back and set to go.