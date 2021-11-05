MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new advisory as South Florida deals with a soggy morning and afternoon.
Portions of Miami-Dade are under a Flood Advisory through 4:45 p.m.READ MORE: Masks No Longer Required At Miami-Dade County Buildings
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be moving eastward into the east coast metro areas of Miami-Dade County during the next few hours which will bring heavy rains to this area.READ MORE: Family Plea For Help In Finding Miami Woman Jane Downs Humphreys' Killer
Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected with these thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected in the advisory area as these thunderstorms move into the region.
Some locations that will experience flooding include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Black Point, Kendall, Homestead Miami Speedway, The Redland, Turkey Point, Virginia Key, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Miami Lakes, Hialeah Gardens, and Pinecrest.MORE NEWS: Authorities: 2 Dead In SW Miami-Dade Crash As Driver Attempted To Flee From Police
Drivers who encounter flooded roads are urged to turn around and not attempt to drive through them.