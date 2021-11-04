MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two of the three men accused of stealing expensive shoes from an Allapattah luxury designer sneaker store have gone before a judge.

Benjamin Whitfield, 55, Rudolph Lightbourne, 38, and Marquis Melton, 25, were arrested as they tried to escape with $50,000 worth of high-end sneakers and clothing from Token Miami, according to police.

The store carries exclusive clothing and sneakers that are difficult to find in retail stores or online.

Surveillance video from the business shows several men breaching a fence and then taking off with the merchandise.

According to Miami police, when officers arrived on the scene the suspects were trying to escape. Officers detained the men and retrieved the stolen merchandise. The trio has been charged with burglary with damages over $1,000.

Whitefield, who is currently out on probation, was ordered to stay away from Token Miami. He’ll appear before a judge again on Friday for a bond review because of his probation status.

Lightbourne, who is currently out on felony bond, was also ordered to stay away from the store. Bond was set at $15,000 for all three counts, but the judge ordered that he be held since this latest arrest may have violated his prior release.

Melton, who just got off of probation last week, has to go before a division judge to see if he can be released. His arraignment will be held in about three weeks. He was also ordered to stay away from the store.