MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Surveillance cameras captured the moment thieves ransacked a luxury designer sneaker store in Miami early Wednesday morning.

According to Miami PD, three suspects were arrested as they tried to escape with thousands of dollars of high-end sneakers and clothing from Token Miami.

“For something like this to happen, it’s kind of a setback,” said Derrick Chiverton, co-owner of Token Miami.

Miami police arrested 55-year-old Benjamin Whitfield, Rudolph Lightbourne, 38, and 25-year-old Marquis Melton in connection to the burglary.

Police say the trio is responsible for stealing roughly $50,000 worth of merchandise from Token Miami Wednesday. Surveillance video from the business shows several men breaching a fence and then taking off with the merchandise.

The store carries exclusive clothing and sneakers that are difficult to find in retail stores or online.

“Right now we have the Jordan 11s; these don’t come out until December and we have them early,” said Chiverton, who also showed CBS4 news a pair of rhinestone encrusted Nikes that retail for $4,500.

According to Miami police, when officers arrived on the scene the suspects were trying to escape. Officers detained the men and retrieved the stolen merchandise.

“They’ll break in your shop, take whatever you’ve been working hard for,” said Chiverton.

Chiverton told CBS4 News that he and his business partners began selling sneakers out of the trunk of their car before establishing their storefront in Allapattah.

“We’ve definitely been working for this so we’re not going to let it stop us,” said Chiverton.