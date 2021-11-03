MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A contractor who had been doing remodeling for a Miami-Dade homeowner has been arrested and is facing charges for illegal dumping.

Authorities said they found evidence linking the homeowner to the dump left at SW 268 Street and SW 109 Avenue, an area known for illegal dumping activity.

When police interviewed the homeowner, he provided receipts that linked the illegal dumping to the contractor who had done work for him.

Police said that one of the invoice items listed included the disposal of waste.

Investigators interviewed the contractor who told the officers that he did the work in question and that he was responsible for disposing of the ensuing debris.

Additionally, he told investigators that the landfill had been closed and that he allegedly dumped 228 cubic feet of construction debris at the previously listed location.

The contractor was arrested for commercial illegal dumping.

“This case serves as a reminder to homeowners not to pay cash to contractors, and make sure you put everything in writing, including the final cost and the services provided,” said Mike Fernandez, Solid Waste Management Director.

Residents are reminded that illegal dumping is a crime in Miami-Dade County, and anyone caught doing it is subject to a fine, vehicle seizure and even possible arrest and incarceration.

The Board of County Commissioners last year significantly increased fine amounts, as part of a ramped-up enforcement strategy to deter illegal dumping.

Miami-Dade residents who witness an illegal dumping incident in progress should call 911.