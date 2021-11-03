MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was back in court Wednesday.
It was for a motion hearing ahead of his sentencing trial.
Late last month, he pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting back in February of 2018.READ MORE: Miami PD Nabs Trio Of Thieves Who Ransacked Luxury Designer Sneaker Store
The hearing addressed having a fair sentencing trial and the constitutionality of the death penalty being on the table.
Jury selection for the sentencing phase is set to begin on January 4th.