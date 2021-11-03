WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Miami News, Nikolas Cruz, Parkland

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was back in court Wednesday.

It was for a motion hearing ahead of his sentencing trial.

Late last month, he pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting back in February of 2018.

The hearing addressed having a fair sentencing trial and the constitutionality of the death penalty being on the table.

Jury selection for the sentencing phase is set to begin on January 4th.

