MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has officially been authorized for children ages 5-11. This comes after a sign-off by the CDC Tuesday night.

After a unanimous vote from CDC advisers to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for children, it was made official a few hours later.

It is welcome news to Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, Medical Director of the South Miami Children’s Clinic.

“We’ve seen children suffer significantly throughout this pandemic with the loss of in-person schooling. They still contribute to the spread of this virus, both in school and at home, and we are also seeing long covid with kids, as well, and I’m seeing that in my own practice.

The study of about 2300 children showed the vaccine to be about 91 percent effective at preventing COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine for children of this age group is 1/3 of the dose of the adult one… and will still be given in 2 parts.

“Kids are not spared from the harmful effects of Covid 19. And we saw that definitely during this last Delta surge, where the rays of infection in that actually dramatically increased. And we’ve had over 8300 Covid hospitalizations in this age group and 30 percent of those hospitalized didn’t have an underlying health condition.”

As a mother herself, she understands parents may have questions, especially about long-term side effects. She wants them to know this vaccine was not rushed and the technology has been around for decades.

“What I tell parents is in the history of vaccines serious side effects only occur within probably the first two months of the roll out. And we’ve had more than 12 months of vaccine follow-up data at this point in time.”

And while children have a lower chance of getting cover 19… she says their vaccination is still important to keep overall cases down and getting daily life closer to normalcy.

“As long as we still have a large group of people unvaccinated, and I’m talking specifically about children under the age of 12, it’s just going to give this virus so many more opportunities to infect a host, to change, and then we’re going to end up with the next variant.”

This now has the potential to affect about 28 million children across the country.

According to the CDC, 172 deaths in this age group.

She says on social media, misinformation circulated about girls and fertility. And as the mother of three daughters says she understands but that has been proven not to be true

As of now, we’ve had thousands of women get vaccinated and become pregnant.

Heart inflammation is another concern of parents… and she says while no children of this age group experience that in the trials– mild cases have happened in young men. It can also be an effect of COVID 19.

Myocarditis is still a rare occurrence and the risk is much lower than that of getting a natural infection.

“We’ve also had a number of kids die making it the sixth leading cause of death in this age group during the Delta surge.”

The children’s doses have already been approved by the FDA.