MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was soggy in spots across South Florida on Tuesday morning due to scattered showers.

Throughout the day we will see some on and off again showers as the winds shift to more out of the northeast.

Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night lows will fall to the low 70s.

On Wednesday, we will see passing showers as the wind will be out of the east. Highs will remain seasonable.

King Tides return this week which could lead to some coastal saltwater flooding around high tide times. On Wednesday high tides will take place around 7 a.m. and then again around 7 p.m.

Thursday will be similar with the potential for scattered showers. The rain chance will be highest on Friday due to more moisture ahead of our next cold front. More clouds and showers around on Friday.

Lingering moisture may lead to some moisture Saturday morning but it will be cooler with lows falling to the low 60s. Highs will be in the low 80s. Saturday night will be even cooler as lows will dip down to the low 60s.

The second half of the weekend will feel more like Fall with plenty of pleasant sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will be below normal in the upper 70s.

This weekend we will “fall back” as Daylight Saving Time will come to an end at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 7th. Don’t forget to turn clocks back an hour on Saturday night before you go to bed.