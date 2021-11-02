PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher was reportedly attacked by a student on Monday.
The woman, who teaches finance-related classes, was attacked by a freshman girl in her last class of the day, according to a report in the online neighborhood newsletter Tap Into Coral Springs.
At one point the girl reportedly put the teacher into a headlock, according to the newsletter.
According to the Broward district, “the School Resource Officer, security team and staff immediately responded to the incident involving a student and teacher.”
The girl was taken out of the school in handcuffs, according to the newsletter.
“No serious injuries were reported. School leaders are taking this incident seriously and are cooperating with the District’s Special Investigative Unit and law enforcement in their investigation,” according to a statement from the Broward school district. “In addition, the student responsible will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences.”