MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attention South Florida motorists, 836 closures will begin Monday night.
All eastbound lanes, between NW 17 Avenue and NW 12 Avenue, will close at 10 p.m. until 5:30 a.m.
The same goes for all westbound travel lanes, except the shutdown is shifted by 30 minutes from 10:30 p.m. until 6 a.m.
The closures are the result of a project to pour concrete for the western arch leg at the Signature Bridge Center Pier.
The operation is expected to take around 12 hours.
- Drivers on westbound SR 836 can:
- Exit at the NW 12 Avenue ramp, then turn left on NW 12 Avenue
- Turn right on NW 7 Street
- Turn right on NW 17 Avenue to connect with the westbound SR 836 ramp
- Drivers on eastbound SR 836 can:
- Exit at the NW 17 Avenue South (Ballpark) ramp, then turn right at NW 17 Avenue
- Turn left at NW 7 Street
- Turn left at NW 12 Avenue to connect with eastbound SR 836 ramp