MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An active investigation in North Miami Monday in what a local business owner says stems from a shooting.

Behind yellow crime scene tape, investigators could be seen focused on a parked tow truck along NW 7 Avenue and NW 121 Street.

A nearby business owner told CBS4 News that a tow truck driver was shot trying to tow away someone’s vehicle.

While police have not yet said exactly what happened, there was some sort of medical call at the location and one person has been taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

“When the tow truck driver got here, he hooked up the car, he was finishing strapping it down and two guys from the garage next door came out and started beating him up. My husband said to call the police that they were beating on him, and we heard a shot fired,” said Leslie Erb.

Erb said her husband called for the tow truck company to tow away a car that was illegally parked near her business before the scuffle.