MIAMI (CBSMiami) – So what were the most stolen vehicles last year?
The National Crime Insurance Bureau is out with its 'Hot Wheels' list and the Ford F-Series full-sized pick-up trucks came in at number one. The most stolen version, specifically, was a 2006 F-Series truck.
Coming in at number two were full-size Chevrolet pick-up trucks, the Silverado was popular with thieves.
Also popular among car thieves were the Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Toyota Camry, which rounded out the top five.
There are common-sense rules to follow to protect your vehicle from theft. Keep the doors locked and don't store valuables in the vehicle. Park in a well-lit or heavily trafficked area and make sure it has a tracking/recovery system and/or theft-prevention product installed.
Auto thefts surged last year from 2019 due in part to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.