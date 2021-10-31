MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men are dead and one is fighting for his life after a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday morning.

Police said they found the three victims shot inside a car near the 3600 block of NE South River Drive.

One was pronounced dead on the scene. Another died after arriving at the hospital.

And the third man remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.