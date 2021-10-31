MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men are dead and one is fighting for his life after a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday morning.
Police said they found the three victims shot inside a car near the 3600 block of NE South River Drive.READ MORE: American Airlines Cancels Hundreds Of Flights, Leaving Plenty Of South Florida Travelers Stranded
One was pronounced dead on the scene. Another died after arriving at the hospital.READ MORE: Cyclist Hospitalized After Hit-&-Run Crash In NW Miami-Dade
And the third man remains in critical condition.
No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.MORE NEWS: Viewing Being Held Sunday For Fallen Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino
If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.