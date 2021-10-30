Miami (CBS Miami) — Miami-Dade Police announced the arrest of a man who is accused of killing a woman and injuring a handyman in a Doral gated community late Thursday.

Police said Friday, the 45-year-old suspect identified as Miguel Hernandez, was stopped and arrested by Florida Highway Patrol Troopers in Lake City, about an hour west of Jacksonville.

According to the arrest report, a trooper was driving along Interstate 10 when he saw Hernandez running along the interstate and spotted a Mini Cooper with its hazard lights flashing on the shoulder.

The trooper described Hernandez in the report as “extremely erratic” and “he was talking with someone other than me but there was nobody else around. Hernandez told me that it was his friend.”

When the trooper ran Hernandez’s plates, the car registered as a felony vehicle which was involved in a homicide in Miami-Dade County.

FHP Troop G, which took him into custody, tweeted pictures of Hernandez smiling as he was placed into the trooper’s patrol car.

Meantime, residents who live inside the gated Grand Bay Estates on NW 102 Ave and 86th Street where the shooting happened Thursday night are understandably shaken up but are also now feeling a sense of relief.

“I hope that he’s arrested because this is a very, very good neighborhood and there’s no crime whatsoever, that’s why we are so surprised,” said Roden Pangilinan.

According to Miami-Dade investigators, Hernandez arrived at the two-story home around 8:30 p.m. and got into an argument with a woman inside.

“The subject and her got into a verbal dispute, which escalated when the subject produced a firearm and shot the female,” said Detective Angel Rodriguez with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Detective Rodriguez said the subject then went into the home and shot the handyman who was doing work on the house.

Police said the woman died before paramedics arrived. The male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

As of Friday morning, Miami-Dade Police had not confirmed a connection between the shooter and the two victims. A third person was inside the home when the shooting happened but was not hurt, police said.

Charges are pending against Hernandez, and he will be extradited to Miami-Dade County.