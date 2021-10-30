MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Even though the iconic Duval Street parade and other large events were canceled this year due to COVID precautions, revelers held an impromptu small-scale parade in Key West.
Revelers dressed Friday evening as everything from circus characters to mermaids and super-sized chickens promenading down Key West's streets and gathering at hotspots for masquerade parties and costume contests.
The Fantasy Fest masking and costuming festival continues through Sunday in Key West.
Sunday will culminate 10 days of more than 60 events.
According to Fantasy Fest organizers, next year’s festival will be themed “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos,” it’s scheduled from October 21-30, 2022.