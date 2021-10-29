MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A soggy start to the weekend with storms overnight and rain this morning, but behind all that rain is cooler temperatures and just in time for Halloween.

Passing showers will still be possible to start the day as the cold front moves through.

Friday afternoon will not be as hot, with highs in the low to mid 80s and the breeze will build out the west with gusts up to 25 mph later in the afternoon. A few showers will move in Friday night.

It will be cooler overnight with lows falling to the upper 60s by Saturday morning.

Passing showers will still be possible early Saturday before the drier and much cooler air settles in.

This weekend will be windy at times due to a stronger breeze in the wake of the front. It will be feeling more like Fall by Sunday morning as lows will dip down to the low 60s.

We will enjoy spook-tacular sunshine and low humidity Halloween afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday evening will be cool and comfortable with temperatures in the low 70s for trick-or-treating.

Early next week we will wake up with cool lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.