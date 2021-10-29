MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former South Florida psychiatrist and fugitive sex crimes suspect Dr. Joan Humberto Marcelino is back behind bars in Miami-Dade, after years on the run.
An arrest warrant was issued for Marcelino on Sept. 27, 2011, after an investigation uncovered information indicating he allegedly engaged in sexual contact with victims under the age of 18, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.
But before he could be taken into custody, he fled to the Dominican Republic.
Attempts to return Marcelino to Miami-Dade were initially unsuccessful due to extradition laws. However, in January 2020, the Extradition Unit of the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office requested a status review of the case, and it turned out, the treaty between the US and the Dominican Republic had changed, allowing for his extradition.
He is now facing charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child 12-16 years old, lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under 16, unlawful sexual activity with a specified minor and indecent exposure.
Marcelino, according to prosecutors, appeared to use his gym membership to meet high school students who later became his victims.