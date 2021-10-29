ORLANDO (CBSMiami/CNN) — A Florida mom is suing the Orange County Public School District for $1 million in damages after she says she was banned as a school volunteer over her participation on adult websites.

“I would say that it’s nobody’s position to judge what anybody does in their private life,” said Victoria Triece on Thursday at a news conference with her lawyers.

The mother of two filed the lawsuit after being banned from her children’s elementary school. She was told she’s no longer welcome to volunteer there after another parent paid their way onto her page on the adults-only website ‘OnlyFans’ featuring explicit photos and video.

Triece, 30, makes her living posting images of herself on the subscription site.

“If I’m not hurting anybody and I’m not affecting anybody’s day, then it’s somebody’s choice to do something that’s fully legal,” said Triece.

Triece and her attorney Mark NeJame claim her online adult career became the reason the principal of her sons’ school, Sand Lake Elementary, informed her she’d no longer be able to participate in the district’s volunteer program.

Triece says it’s important to volunteer for school activities involving her 5- and 10-year-old sons. So much so, NeJame sent a letter to Orange County Public Schools, demanding the district to pay one million dollars in damages and for Triece to be reinstated as a classroom volunteer.

“My mother did it for me and having her there was the best joy growing up, just getting to have a parent see you at school and encourage you to want to want to be at school,” she explained.

Triece has been part of the school’s ADDition volunteer program for five years, doing everything from helping students with their assignments to organizing class parties.

“Everything I devoted myself to was ripped out of my hands with no proper reason,” she said.

Triece said she dresses appropriately when she attends school functions and has a good rapport with teachers and parents. She said she wants to be reinstated and compensated by the district for the embarrassment and impact on her life.

“Now I’m supposed to walk into the building, and I don’t know what was said to my son’s teacher,” she said. “I don’t know what’s been said about me to anyone at that school.”

A parent who heard about her dismissal referred her to the law firm, and other parents have reached out to show support, she said.

“One minute of my job a day is not my whole life, it’s not my life of being a mom or being a parent,” she said. “I think everybody’s just floored because they’re like, ‘We know you; we know who you are.”’

School district spokesman Michael Ollendorff declined comment, citing “potential, pending or ongoing litigation.”

(©2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company, contributed to this report via WKMG.)