MIAMI (CBSMiami) — City of Miami commissioners are set to vote on an ordinance that would make homeless encampments illegal.
The ordinance, which has already prompted protests and has homeless advocates asking city commissioners to rethink the proposal, is expected to draw protests once again on Thursday.READ MORE: Cold Front Marching Into South Florida With Strong Storms
The ordinance prohibits encampments on public property and in entryways, and has the support of nearly every commissioner, except for Ken Russell.
It would give police the authority to give violators written warnings and instruct them to go to a shelter. Those who refused could be arrested.READ MORE: Investigation Underway Following 'Running Gunfight' Between Two Cars And Shots Fired At Officer In North Miami Beach
Proponents say the ordinance criminalizes homelessness.
The measure defines “encampments” as the presence of any tent or temporary living structure for human habitation, people using heating devices such as camping stoves, grills or heaters and/or the “unauthorized accumulation of personal property,” of up to three cubic feet.MORE NEWS: Miami Proud: For South Florida's Wheelchair Basketball Team, 'Miami Heat Wheels,' It's All About Therapy & Brotherhood
A final vote is expected to take place during Thursday’s meeting.