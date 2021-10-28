MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Funeral service plans have now been released for slain Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino.

The service and burial will take place Monday, November 1.

A procession from Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes will begin around 8:45 a.m. and travel to the FLA Live Arena (formerly known as the BB&T Center) in Sunrise.

The early morning procession will impact traffic on NW 57th Avenue from the funeral home located at 14200 NW 57 Avenue to Gratigny Parkway and northbound lanes of I-75 to the Sawgrass Expressway.

The service inside the arena begins at 10:00 a.m.

Following the service, there will be a full honors presentation including a riderless horse, the playing of ‘Taps’ on bugles and ‘Amazing Grace’ on bagpipes, the folding of the American flag and presentation, a medal of valor presentation, a fly over and last call.

The procession will then head from the arena, eastbound on I-595 to the Florida Turnpike then southbound to Hollywood Boulevard where it will pause in front of Memorial Regional Hospital on Johnson Street to honor the medical team who was with him in his final moments.

From there, it will travel on 35th Avenue to Hollywood Blvd. and pause again in front of the Hollywood Police Department where Officer Chirino served.

Finally, it will continue to I-95 Southbound to the Palmetto Expressway and exit at 57th Avenue as it heads back to Vista Memorial Gardens for burial.

