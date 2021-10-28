MIAMI (CBS Miami) — A North Miami Beach Police officer was shot at early Thursday during a “running gunfight”, according to police.

Chief Richard Rand told CBS4, four people were taken to the hospital,but the officer involved was not hurt.

The shooting started between two cars, according to police. Chief Rand said the cars began shooting at each other around 3 a.m. while driving near 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami Beach.

When the officer attempted to intervene and stop one of the vehicles, a person inside at least one of the cars began shooting at the officer, who also fired his weapon.

Police said neither the officer nor his police vehicle were struck in the shooting. The officer is a 6-year veteran and a Sergeant with North Miami Beach Police, though police have not yet released his name.

One of the cars involved, a white BMW, was found nearby on Northeast 157th Terrace. Four people in that car were either shot or grazed by a bullet and were all taken to the hospital, according to Chief Rand.

As of Thursday morning, no one had been arrested and police were still searching for the second car involved in the initial shooting, a black four-door Dodge Charger.

Anyone who might’ve witnessed the incident is urged to call North Miami Beach Police or Crime stoppers at (305) 471-8477 (TIPS).

Road closures are expected until approximately 8 a.m. from Northeast 151st Street North to 177th Street on Biscayne Blvd.