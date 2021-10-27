MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have released a video of whom they say is the suspected killer of a 16-year-old Southwest Miami boy.

The family of Carlos Sanchez Alonso and police are pleading with the public for help in finding his killer.

On Wednesday morning, at police headquarters in Doral, detectives and the teen’s mom were pleading for help.

“He was my baby,” Lliliam Alonso said while holding back tears.

Sanchez Alonso was shot the day before Mother’s Day on Saturday, May 9th of 2020, at around 4 p.m., in the area of Southwest 179th Street and 105th Avenue.

The teen’s mom said he told her he was going out fishing with friends. Then she got a call her son was in the hospital where he died.

“It’s hard to get up, it’s hard to eat, it’s hard to think… It’s hard to do it all,” she said.

Police said they believe the teenager was targeted, shot, and killed on purpose.

Miami-Dade Police investigators have released surveillance video of a person they say is the suspect in the shooting.

A ShotSpotter alert brought police to the scene of the shooting where they found Sanchez Alonso suffering from gunshot wounds.

Sanchez Alonso was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.