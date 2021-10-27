MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hospitality workers danced and marched down Lincoln Road to Miami Beach City Hall, chanting to vote no on moving the last call for alcohol from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.

“A lot of people are going to lose their incomes. Incomes we use to feed our families,” said Frank Onillo, a hospitality worker.

Mayor Dan Gelber proposed the 2 a.m. last call because he said South Beach’s reputation has attracted unruly crowds and crime has increased dramatically.

“The mayor and the previous mayor of Miami Beach took police off the streets. Crime follows when there is no police presence,” said Onillo.

Wednesday, protesters stood outside Miami Beach City Hall and presented a letter to city commissioners.

The letter read, “We all want a safer Miami Beach, but this attempt to take away our jobs, destroy our livelihoods, and threaten how we provide for our families is not the answer.”

The letter was handed over to Miami Beach City Commissioner Michael Gongora.

“I shared it with the city clerk. Due to time constraints, I wasn’t able to read the actual letter at the meeting, but we are aware of it. They are opposed to the 2 a.m. closure and I understand their reasons why,” said Gongora.

He added, “The mayor who proposed it said it’s a safety measure to close earlier at 2 a.m. Some of us do not believe that because we want to see better safety in the day and early evening hours. That is why I have been advocating for more police.”

Early voting began last week. You will have until November 2 to place your ballot.