MIAMI (CBS Miami) – Once again Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to field questions about trade rumors surrounding the Miami Dolphins, the Houston Texans, and their quarterback Deshaun Watson.

He said he’s so focused on the game plan coming up, the Bills, and the team that he only hears about rumors when it comes from the Dolphins PR staff or his own agents.

But it’s hard to ignore the elephant in the room when reports have surfaced that the Carolina Panthers have pulled out of the Watson sweepstakes, leaving Miami the lone team that we know of in the mix.

Wednesday afternoon, Tua did make it seem like he has some assurances from the staff that he will be their signal-caller.

“All I can do is my job and do it to the best of my capability. Everything else is out of my control. But I have the utmost confidence and trust that I am the quarterback of this team and just off of conversations that I’ve had with Flo and what not obviously stays between us but I feel very confident that I am the person.”

Even head coach Brian Flores offered up as much when asked about the never-ending reports about the Dolphins’ infatuation with Watson.

“I mean I don’t really get into rumors. I don’t really pay attention to rumors and hypotheticals and this and that. Tua is our quarterback. I’ve said that multiple times and I’ve said that to him…”

Those internal conversations have, to some extent, left Tua feeling a little bit of the love from the Dolphins.

“I don’t not feel wanted that’s what I can say.”

The NFL trade deadline is November 2nd at 4 p.m.