MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Biltmore Hotel massage therapist is facing charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a woman.
Oscar Ojeda, 39, faces battery charges for an incident that occurred on August of 2020.
Police said that Ojeda was giving a woman a deep tissue massage and the victim was lying face down in the prone position, the defendant began to massage her thigh. The victim who was hot wearing underwear stated that the defendant didn’t use proper draping.
The arrest report said that as Ojeda was massaging her, he made contact with her private parts several times, as he was rubbing her thigh.
The victim said she was in a 'state of shock' and did not stop the massage.
Legal documents indicate once the massage was over, she proceeded to report the incident to hotel staff but was never advised to report the incident to the police.
On May 13, the Ojeda voluntarily reported to the Coral Gables Police Station.
On May 13, the Ojeda voluntarily reported to the Coral Gables Police Station.

He was transported to Turner Guilford Knight (correctional center.
Bond was set at $1,500.