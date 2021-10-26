FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The three teens accused in the murder of 18-year-old Dwight ‘DJ’ Grant in Miramar will be charged as adults.

Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor said in a statement that the decision was made after a team of senior prosecutors reviewed all “available evidence and circumstances.”

“If this case were to be handled as a juvenile matter, the maximum term of residential treatment would be 36 months prior to release. A juvenile charge would mean that the person would be released after three years in the system and could only be kept under supervision in the community until age 21,” according to a statement from the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Grant’s body was discovered near his family’s apartment at the Lake Vista apartment complex at 2281 Sherman Circle North last Tuesday, two days after he went missing on Sunday.

According to the arrest report for one of the 17-year-old suspects, he was angry that Grant had been intimate with his ex-girlfriend and that suspect said “murder was coming soon.”

Normally, CBS4 does not identify juveniles charged with crimes, but we are identifying them now because of the nature of this crime.

The suspects are identified as 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith, Christie Parisien and Andre Clements III, who Parisien told police was her boyfriend.

The arrest report says surveillance tape shows the attack and shows the suspects moving the body after Grant was stabbed in the neck with a knife and in the chest with a sword.

The report says one of the suspects was a lookout while Grant was attacked by two others. It also says surveillance tape shows them the apartment complex together.

The arrest report mentions a motive in a text and says of Clements, “Andrew was texting her about the victim and told her that he had learned that the victim had had sex with his ex-girlfriend. This infuriated Andre… Andre later texted Christie that ‘murder was coming soon.’”

The report also said the suspects burned some of their clothing because of the blood on it.

The teens have been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and criminal conspiracy. They appeared in juvenile justice court on Sunday and will have another hearing in three weeks where they could be charged as adults.