MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teacher at John A. Ferguson Senior High is under investigation for alleged “impropriety” involving a student, according to Miami-Dade County Public School officials.

The teacher, whose name was not released, was placed on alternate assignment while the allegation is still being investigatied, said school officials.

They did not release the teacher’s name or any other details.

The investigation comes on the heels of recent arrests including Heiry Calvi, a pregnant teacher from John I. Smith K-8 in Doral who was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

Hialeah Middle School teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray was arrested on October 4, on charges of having sex on multiple occasions with a 14-year-old former student in her car.

She was named “Rookie Teacher of the Year” at the school in 2017.

Another teacher in Doral, Daniel Fernandez, who taught at Renaissance Middle Charter School, was also arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Police said the 36-year-old Fernandez admitted to kissing and performing a sex act on a 14-year-old girl.