MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The North Miami Beach condo evacuated back in July was once again the scene of a protest.

“From the second of July to now I cry every day because I want my home,” said 83-year-old Sonya.

Sonya, a Holocaust survivor, for more than 25 years has called Crestview Towers home. But back in July, the condo was deemed unsafe. Now, for the last four months she’s been basically homeless.

“I’m used to this my apartment, my bed, everything mine,” she said. “Now I stay with a friend there… then another friend take me.”

On Tuesday, Sonya and other Crestview Towers residents gathered to protest the lack of work being done to repair the property.

“It’s been already four months and we’re still in limbo,” said Yanosh Serebryanik.

Maria Echevarria added, “It’s nothing being done. Now they’re telling us we’re not going back until next year.”

CBS4 reached out to Katzman Chandler, the attorney for Crestview Towers’ homeowner association. We never heard back.

But back on September 9, they sent CBS4 a statement saying they are pulling permits and “we fully expect that the work necessary to safely reopen the building will be completed by the end of September 2021.”

Residents say not only has that not happened, but now they are there being told the money for the repairs have been spent.

“They say because of the evacuation and the hotels and this and that, the money is gone,” Echevarria said. “So they don’t have money to continue working.”

News that has Holocaust survivors Sonya and Liya emotional.

“It’s not enough to wars in Russia, and now another war,” said Liya Rozenshteyn.

“How can this be? This is America. America not do this to people,” Sonya said.

Now, in the meantime, the homeowners say they having to continue to pay their mortgages and assessment to repair the building. It’s money they say is hard to come by since they are also having to find temporary housing.