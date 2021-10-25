MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A new arrest report reveals a possible motive in the murder of an 18-year-old Miramar youngster.

The report says one of the 17-year-old suspects was angry that the victim had been intimate with his ex-girlfriend and that suspect said “murder was coming soon.”

Three juveniles are charged in the murder of Dwight “DJ” Grant, a senior at Miramar High School who had planned on going to college and whose body was discovered near his family’s apartment on Tuesday, two days after he went missing on Sunday.

Normally, CBS4 does not identify juveniles charged with crimes, but we are identifying them now because of the nature of this crime.

The suspects are identified as 16-year-old Jaslyn Smith, Christie Parisien and Andre Clements III, who Parisien told police was her boyfriend.

They are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy. They appeared in juvenile justice court on Sunday and will have another hearing in three weeks. They could be charged as adults.

The arrest report says surveillance tape shows the attack and shows the suspects moving the body after Grant was stabbed in the neck with a knife and in the chest with a sword.

The report says one of the suspects was a lookout while Grant was attacked by two others. It also says surveillance tape shows them the apartment complex together.

The arrest report mentions a motive in a text and says of Clements, “Andrew was texting her about the victim and told her that he had learned that the victim had had sex with his ex-girlfriend. This infuriated Andre… Andre later texted Christie that ‘murder was coming soon.’”

The report also said the suspects burned some of their clothing because of the blood on it.

On Monday, some people dropped by the Lake Vista apartment complex at 2281 Sherman Circle North near Pembroke Road and just west of University Drive, bringing balloons and flowers with them.

Tanesha Franklyn, who used to live at the complex, stopped by the apartment of Grant’s mother with flowers.

She told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “When I heard about this I thought about my child taking small walks around the Circle. I thought about people lurking in area and knowing there could be danger in anything. Everything comes from being a mother and you feel these emotions as a part and you are touched when someone loses their life like this. I am a tech at Jackson Memorial and I told my team about this and we all decided to bring something here.”

Grant was the subject of an intensive search. His body was found in some bushes and a knife was located nearby.