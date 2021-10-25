FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The attorney for Scot Peterson released parts of a deposition he did with former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

Peterson was the school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the mass shooting in 2018. He faces multiple counts of child negligence for failing to enter the school building and confront the shooter.

Attorney Mark Eiglarsh released just under six minutes of what he said was a four hour deposition with Israel. In the edited video, he asked the former sheriff questions about whether he believes Peterson should be held accountable.

“Do you believe he should be facing criminal charges for what happened,” asked Eiglarsh.

“No,” replied Israel.

He also asked about Peterson’s decision not to enter the building.

“So that evidence is that my client is not certain what exact building we’re even talking about and that is separate from whether he believes the firepower is coming from up above, on top of the roof, from the side, from around it, he doesn’t know, correct,” asked Eiglarsh.

“Yes,” replied Israel.

Over the summer a judge denied Peterson’s request to drop the case based on a law his attorneys said specifically applied to caregivers, something he said school resource officers are not.

No trial date has been set.

When asked if he was going to release the entire deposition video, Eiglarsh replied he would not.