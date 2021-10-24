Jim DeFede’s guest is Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was one of the 17 victims killed in the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, 2018.
In the immediate aftermath of the killer’s guilty plea this week, Guttenberg refused to discuss with the media about what had transpired in court.
But he did the next day talk to DeFede about why he initially refused to answer reporter questions, how he shared the guilty plea news with his daughter Jaime and what he thought about his daughter’s killer.
GUEST: Fred Guttenberg