MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six people were hospitalized Saturday morning following an explosion
at a Dania Beach marina.
Authorities said those injured suffered second-degree burns to the upper and lower extremities. They were transported to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale and are in stable condition.READ MORE: Doral Police ID Officers Injured In Friday's Shooting
The explosion occurred when they started the engine and somehow vapor ignited causing an explosion, according to fire & rescue officials.READ MORE: Florida Is Ditching Palm Trees To Fight Climate Crisis
Incredibly, the boat was not damaged.MORE NEWS: Florida Boy, 15, Faces Charges In Death Of Girl He's Accused Of Shooting
Fire Rescue said it looked like the explosion was “just a pop but no flames, an apparent gas buildup in motor covering.”