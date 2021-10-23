  • CBS4 News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Six people were hospitalized Saturday morning following an explosion
at a Dania Beach marina.

Authorities said those injured suffered second-degree burns to the upper and lower extremities. They were transported to Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale and are in stable condition.

The explosion occurred when they started the engine and somehow vapor ignited causing an explosion, according to fire & rescue officials.

Incredibly, the boat was not damaged.

Fire Rescue said it looked like the explosion was “just a pop but no flames, an apparent gas buildup in motor covering.”