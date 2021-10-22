MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Connecticut man accused of coercing two women and a teen girl into selling themselves for sex during the Super Bowl in Miami in 2020 was found guilty of sex trafficking by a federal jury in Fort Lauderdale.
During the trial, prosecutors said Edward Walker, 48, brought the two adult women and a 17-year-old girl to Miami from Connecticut. They maintained Walker psychologically and emotionally coerced them into soliciting customers and having sex with them in exchange for money, all of which he kept.
Walker reportedly planned to take them to Chicago, during the NBA All-Star Game, and New Orleans, during Mardi Gras, and other places to further sexually exploit them.
The jury found Walker guilty of sex trafficking by force and coercion, sex trafficking of a minor and by force and coercion, and transporting a person for sexual activity. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced next January.