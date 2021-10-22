FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – People who live in a Hollywood neighborhood said they’re “panicked” after a handful of cars were reportedly broken into on the same night.

“Four guys, running around opening cars,” said Guillermo Visliquez.

He told CBS4’s Brooke Shafer that his car, which was parked in front of his house on South 57th Way, was stolen.

Visliquez and his wife had been staying in a hotel while their home was being tented for termites. When they came home, they noticed their car was gone. The only thing left behind was some glass from one of the car’s windows.

“My wife went back to the house and the car was gone,” he said.

Neighbors shared two surveillance videos with CBS4 which both show a group of men getting out of a car and pulling on door handles.

Visliquez said he believes 12 homes were hit on the same night, between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

“It was horrible,” he said. “They were doing the whole neighborhood, opening cars.”

Hollywood police were called and neighbors filed reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood Police or CrimeStoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).