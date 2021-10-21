MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Before there was “The Avengers” or “Guardians of the Galaxy,” there was “Wonder Woman.”

In 1975, actress Lynda Carter’s acting career took off when she landed the title character and even decades later, she’s embraced the character that has meant so much to her.

“I think that I tried to respect the role, respect that Wonder Woman stands alone and she stands on her own. I had the honor of playing her and we had an experience together,” Carter told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

Carter said when she first got the role, the character wasn’t written exactly how she envisioned her, so she recreated her.

“Granted, it was a comic book character and I had to give her life,” she said. “I wanted her to be kind and that was not on the page and I wanted her to be smart and that was not on the page. On the page, she was dumbed down and I was having none of it.”

Carter attended a luncheon Thursday presented by BABOR Cosmetic at The Bass Museum on Miami Beach to unveil the powerful short film exhibit by Dara Birnbaum called “Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman, 1978-79.” Carter seemed to enjoy every scene.

“If all of you remember in 1978, it was the first time we saw a powerful woman solving problems and beating bad guys and just running to rescue the people who needed a rescue. We are so excited to have this exhibit here,” said Silvia Karmen Cubina, Executive Director of The Bass Museum.

Carter also embraced the movie version of Wonder Woman. Even doing a cameo appearance on the film, “Wonder Woman 1984” with Gal Gadot.

And let’s not forget, it was also Lynda Carter who created the iconic Wonder Woman spin.

“I just said I’ll do it as a dancer’s pirouette, and they said you can do that? and I said yes, and it turns out to be the transformative piece in Wonder Woman. The idea that you can start off as one thing, do a spin and turn into something else,” she explained.

The video exhibit “Technology/Transformation: Wonder Woman, 1978-79” is at The Bass Museum now with no end date currently. For more info: www.thebass.org