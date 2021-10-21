MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami-Dade County Public School District could ease its mask mandate by the end of the month, according to CBS4 News partner The Miami Herald.
According to the Herald, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is considering relaxing the mandate because local rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are down and so is the number of students who need to quarantine. In addition, most people eligible to get vaccinated in the district have received at least one dose.
The paper reports the decision could come by the end of this week or the beginning of next week after the latest COVID data is released from the state Department of Health.