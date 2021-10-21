MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF will host FC Cincinnati at home Saturday at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami CF, with a record of 10 wins, 5 draws and 15 losses, is hoping to continue its winning ways after beating Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday.

The match is set to kick off at 8 p.m.

Midfielder Federico Higuaín, defender Christian Makoun scored for Miami. The other goal was an own goal by Toronto.

The match will be broadcast live regionally on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App.

This will be the third time the Miami squad faces FC Cincinnati this season and fourth time in club history.

This season, the team won 2-3 in TQL’s Stadium opening match in May and again defeated Cincinnati on the road in September with a goal in stoppage time to win 0-1. Both sides met at DRV PNK Stadium for the first time in last season’s Decision Day on Nov. 8, 2020, when the Herons earned a 2-1 victory to become only the seventh team in MLS history to clinch playoffs in its inaugural campaign.

FC Cincinnati enters this weekend’s game after falling 3-4 at home against Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday.

Cincinnati has recorded four wins, eight draws and 18 losses to date