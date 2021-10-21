CLEARWATER (CBSMiami/NSF) – Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday he is calling the legislature into a Special Session to deal with federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and protect Florida’s federal employees who don’t want a vaccine, particularly as a condition of employment.

DeSantis, appearing at a rally in Clearwater with Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, called the vaccine mandates unjust, detrimental to the economy and people’s livelihoods and utterly wrong.

DeSantis said that while he and Attorney General Ashley Moody build a case to legally contest any federal mandates, the state can’t wait until the 2022 legislative session, which begins in January, to “strengthen” state laws.

“We want to make sure that individuals in Florida have their livelihoods and their jobs protected,” said DeSantis.

The governor also said businesses that have mandated the vaccine for employees should be held accountable if those who take the vaccine suffer illness or injury.

“We have the responsibility to stand up for people’s individual rights and individual freedoms,” DeSantis said. “We have a responsibility to stand up for these important constitutional freedoms, stand against federal overreach and then make sure that our economy is able to function because I can tell you, if these airline workers get fired, you’re gonna see huge interruptions in Florida’s economy.”

Moody said her office “will push back against these unlawful and unwise mandates.”

This is the latest action taken by DeSantis in his ongoing fight with the White House over COVID restrictions.

“I want a state in which people are able to maintain their livelihoods and earn a living and provide for their families. And if there’s things that are happening either from the federal government or from big corporations that are that are hurting that, that are hurting people, then we have a responsibility to step up and lead and step up and act and so that’s what we’re doing here,” said the governor. “And I hope that just the fact that we’re going into special session will maybe, that’ll serve as a wakeup call, because I think some of these people that are doing these are doing it because they feel pressured to do it, and I don’t know why, but I think that some of them feel like this is something that just have to do. Well now, in Florida, they’re going to know that actually, we should be protecting these jobs. That’s the policy of the state of Florida.”

House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, sent a memo to members advising them of the pending special session. “At this time, we have not received the dates or details regarding any proposed call,” Sprowls wrote. “We are in communication with the governor’s office and our partners in the Senate, and we will share details with you as they emerge.”

Lawmakers are scheduled to be in Tallahassee for committee meetings the weeks of Nov. 1, Nov. 15 and Nov. 29. Democrats immediately blasted DeSantis’ announcement.

“This is a purely self-serving political ploy by the governor, once again pulling out all the stops to appease — and encourage — extremist positions that fly in the face of science and public health instead of protecting our children, our communities, and our economy,” Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, a Democrat running for governor next year, said in a prepared statement.

