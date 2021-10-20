WEST PARK (CBSMiami) – A shootout over a pair of purloined puppies happened in West Park on Monday night.
A woman who raises "Micro Bully" puppies said three young men came to her home and asked about buying a couple. Once inside, the woman said they pulled a gun and told her not to move.
When they attempted to steal two of the puppies, she fought back, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. The teens then fled the woman's home with two of the dogs. The woman grabbed a gun and ran after them.
A Ring camera captured an exchange of gunfire as the teens ran to a vehicle and then drove off.
The woman was not hurt in the shooting. She said the stolen puppies are worth $3,000-$4,000 each.
Sheriff’s detectives were able to arrest one of the teens, a 16-year-old, who faces charges of armed robbery with a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Detectives are working to arrest the other two.