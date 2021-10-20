MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A former Broward County Sheriff’s Office employee has been charged with multiple counts stemming from his alleged participation in the January 6 Capitol attack.

Authorities said Julio Cesar Chang was arrested Wednesday in Florida.

Investigators said the FBI received an anonymous tip in March claiming that Chang posted about his part in the riot on Facebook.

Posts included pictures with the caption, “The deplorables have taken back our country.”

According to documents, Chang entered the Capitol Building at approximately 3:03 p.m. on January 6, 2021, through the Rotunda doors on the east side of the building.

Chang faces the following charges:

– Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

– Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

– Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

– Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building