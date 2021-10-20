FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Brightline trains are about to roll again.
The South Florida high-speed rail service will resume operations on November 8th between its Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations.
For relaunch, Brightline has special ticket promotions. For a limited time, one-way tickets will start at $10 dollars for smart service and $27 dollars for premium. Passengers who order through Brightline’s app will get their first ride free through November.
Brightline plans to open stations in Aventura and Boca Raton in 2022. Construction to Orlando is on track to be complete by the end of 2022.