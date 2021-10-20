MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida is well-represented in a new ranking of the “Best Small Cities In America.” The Sunshine State has four communities in the Top 10, and nine in the Top 20.

The study from WalletHub looks at affordability, safety, the local economy, health care and other issues in over 1,300 small cities ranging from local restaurants to schools.

Sarasota was the highest-scoring community in Florida, ranking seventh overall.

Winter Park and Oviedo were both right behind Sarasota tied at No. 8, followed by Boca Raton at No. 9.

Coming in 12th was Jupiter, followed by Winter Springs at No. 14, and Parkland at No. 16.

A bit further down the list, Coral Gables, the only South Florida small city to crack the top 20, came in at No. 19, and Palm Beach Gardens was No. 20.

The top three small cities in America, according to WalletHub, are Sammamish, Washington; Carmel, Indiana and Brentwood, Tennessee.

Click here to see the full rankings.