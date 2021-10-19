ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – You may not get three wishes, but Walt Disney World is giving park guests their very own Genie.
On Tuesday, they debut their new "Genie" and "Genie+" systems.
According to the theme park resort, Disney Genie offers free tailored attractions and dining recommendations for the day as well as a personalized itinerary.
Disney Genie+ is a paid upgrade that allows guests to get shorter waits for many attractions by using the new “Lightning Lanes,” which is the new name for the old Fastpass queues. The upgrade costs $15.
Guests can also get access to the Lightning through direct pay-per-use, with prices varying from $7-15 depending upon day and attraction.
Early Tuesday morning, before the parks opened, so many guests tried to log on to the Genie and Genie+ systems that they temporarily crashed the Disney Experience app.