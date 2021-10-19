MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Anthony Borges was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

tragedy, he survived being shot that day, but he nearly died from his injuries.

“The kid was in the hospital, he was in an induced coma, they had to cut 6 feet of intestines, there were nights where looking back we didn’t even know if he was going to make it,” Alex Arreaza, Borges’ attorney said.

Arreaza and his client are preparing to be in the courtroom Wednesday morning to hear the shooter’s guilty plea.

“He’s going to come face to face after three years with the guy that shot him and almost ended his life.”

A guilty plea could help bring a chapter of closure, but as a survivor, Borges has life-long wounds, both physical and mental.

“One of the problems that he still has is one of his feet he doesn’t have full function in his toes, so they have to some more work with the ligaments. He’s not being able to do what he loved to do, [that] triggers the PTSD and creates those problems.”

In the midst of this, Borges is dealing with his own lawsuit against Broward County Public Schools. That’s also adding to the stress.

“One of the lawyers for the plaintiff’s said Anthony wants something he’s not entitled too.”

Despite that, Arreaza tells us Borges is determined to move ahead.

“The only thing he really wanted from all this is to move on with his life but more importantly nothing like this ever happens again.”

After court Wednesday, Borges hopes to focus on recovery and his dreams, even playing soccer again someday.

CBS4 will have the latest on the Parkland Shooting Wednesday at CBSMiami.com.